Attempted ramming at the Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion: A police officer attempted to stop a vehicle with Palestinian Authority plates that was speeding toward him and carried out the suspect arrest procedure.

A preliminary investigation found that the police officer exited his squad car and attempted to stop the vehicle, which veered and tried to ram him. The officer fired at the driver, who managed to flee. Police later clarified that the incident was criminal and not nationally motivated.

No one was hurt in the incident. Forces that were called to the scene have begun searching the vehicle. The IDF has surrounded Arab villages in the area, including the city of Bethlehem.