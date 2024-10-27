Majed Azzam, a Palestinian journalist and editor of the journal Al-Mashhad Al-Turki, claims that Hamas was disappointed that Hezbollah failed to fulfill its promise to conquer the Galilee immediately after the October 7 massacre.

In an article published on Sunday in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (The New Arab), Azzam noted that before the attack began on the morning of October 7, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, sent Saleh al-Arouri to meet with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to update him on the time when the attack would be launched. Al-Arouri was also to ask Nasrallah to implement the plan of unifying the zones of conflict, in particular the plan to conquer the Galilee by Hezbollah's Radwan force.

Azzam also reported that one week after the October 7th massacre, al-Arouri sent Nasrallah an angry message from Sinwar about his inability to attack Israel from Lebanon and Syria.

According to Azzam, Hamas believed that an attack against Israel from the Lebanese and Syrian fronts would limit Israel's military activity in the Gaza Strip, and would make it possible to reach a ceasefire agreement and exchange deal within a short time, as well as achieving a victory for Hamas with the release of thousands of security prisoners from Israeli prisons, according to the principle of everyone in exchange for everyone.

Azzam also noted that if this plan had been realized, it would have strengthened the ability of the forces against Israel in fighting for the liberation of Palestine, defeating Israel and wiping it off the map.

Hamas leaders welcomed Hezbollah’s announcement of launching a conflict against Israel only as a support for Gaza, but regarded the move as insufficient.

At the end of October, Iran's spiritual leader, Ali Khamenei, asked Hamas leader Ismail Haniya to silence voices demanding physical intervention by Iran and its regional arms in the war against Israel.