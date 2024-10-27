Eyewitnesses to the ramming attack at Glilot Junction earlier today told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the moment the truck driver hit people at the bus station.

Asaf says, "I arrived at the restaurant, I was just opening the place and took out chairs outside. I heard a loud boom, turned around, saw a truck swerving towards the hitchhiking post and immediately shouted 'Attack'. I realized it was an attack because there are always soldiers at this station."

"I came to the scene, saw the truck crushed on the bus. The truck driver was still alive, his head was resting on the steering wheel. At some point, I saw him lift his head and look outside."

He further said: "I went to see what was happening and saw a pile of people trapped under the bus. It's a scene that's hard to comprehend. I immediately called the police and shouted 'Attack' to them, afterwards security forces arrived, tried to interrogate the truck driver and in the process, he stabbed at the policemen - they got off (the truck) and fired three shots."

Lior, a paramedic, stated that "We arrived at the scene a few minutes after we received a report at the Magen David Adom 101 center about an attack. We saw dozens of injured people lying under the wheels of the truck and the bus. Our paramedics and medics immediately evacuated the injured from under the bus, in varying degrees of injury. They received life-saving treatment and were evacuated to the hospital."

"Later we treated minor injuries who were walking around here and received initial treatment from our teams," he added.