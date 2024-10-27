Two IDF soldiers fell in battle in southern Lebanon, it was cleared for publication Sunday morning.

Captain (Res.) Amit Chayut of Haifa and Sergeant Major (Res.) Gilad Elmaliach, of Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood, were killed in the same incident in which another soldier, Captain Eliav Abitbul, was killed yesterday. All three served in the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade. A fourth soldier from the battalion, military rabbi Captain Avraham Goldberg, was also killed.

On Friday, it was announced that Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal fell in battle in southern Lebanon. They were killed when a rocket struck the building in which they were stationed.

On Thursday, during the Simchat Torah holiday, the IDF announced that five additional soldiers, Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, and Sergeant First Class Gai Ben-Haroosh, were killed in another incident in southern Lebanon.