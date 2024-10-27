US President Joe Biden said Saturday he hopes "this is the end" after Israel struck military targets in several Iranian provinces overnight.

"It looks like they didn't hit anything other than military targets," Biden told reporters. "I hope that this is the end."

Asked if he had gotten any heads up from Israel before the strike, the President replied, “Yes.” He did not provide any further details.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's strike , claiming it to be a violation of international law.

"On the basis of its inherent right to legitimate defense, stipulated in the Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself to be rightful and duty bound to defend against the foreign acts of aggression," the Ministry said.

The Ministry also emphasized that it will use all of the "physical and spiritual" abilities of Iran to protect the country's "interests and security."

The New York Times reported, quoting an Israeli official, that during the second wave of Israel's attacks on Iran, Israel destroyed a "critical component" of Iran's long-range missile production.

According to the report, during the first wave of attacks, Israel struck aerial defense and radar systems in Syria and Iraq, in order to avoid being intercepted or shot down. From the area of Samarra, north of Baghdad, footage of missile remnants was aired on Saturday afternoon, hours after the strike ended.