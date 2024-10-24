Saudi Arabia recently participated in military exercises with Iran and other nations in the Sea of Oman, a Saudi defense ministry spokesman confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

"The Royal Saudi Naval Forces had recently concluded a joint naval exercise with the Iranian Naval Forces alongside other countries in the Sea of Oman," Brigadier General Turki al-Malki told the news agency in a statement.

This confirmation followed an Iranian news report earlier this week, which mentioned that the two former adversaries were planning joint military drills in the Red Sea.

"Saudi Arabia has asked that we organize joint exercises in the Red Sea," said Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of Iran's navy, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

However, on Wednesday, Maliki clarified, "No other exercises are being addressed during this period of time."

Iran and Saudi Arabia were longtime regional rivals and Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Tehran and the northeastern city of Mashhad.

However, the two countries agreed to normalize relations last year as part of a China-brokered deal .

Iran’s Foreign Ministry officially announced last June that it would reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the agreement.

The deal was expected to pave the way for a resolution to the conflict in Yemen, where Iran and Saudi Arabia back opposing sides.

US and Saudi officials have said that Iran has agreed to halt covert weapons shipments to its Houthi allies in Yemen as part of the deal with Saudi Arabia, though Iran has not confirmed that.

