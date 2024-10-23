Iran and Saudi Arabia are reportedly preparing for joint military exercises in the Red Sea, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing an Iranian report which has not yet been confirmed by Saudi Arabia. If true, this would mark a first for the two regional powers.

"Saudi Arabia has asked that we organize joint exercises in the Red Sea," said Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of Iran's navy, as quoted by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

"Coordination is underway and delegations from both countries will hold the necessary consultations on how to conduct the exercise," he continued, though no details or timeline were provided.

Saudi Arabia has not yet confirmed plans for joint exercises with Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia were longtime regional rivals and Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Tehran and the northeastern city of Mashhad.

However, the two countries agreed to normalize relations last year as part of a China-brokered deal .

Iran’s Foreign Ministry officially announced last June that it would reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the agreement.

The deal was expected to pave the way for a resolution to the conflict in Yemen, where Iran and Saudi Arabia back opposing sides.