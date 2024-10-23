The Jerusalem District Police have acted against two suspects of incitement to terrorism in the past week. One of the suspects, a 30-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, threatened a police officer during an interrogation that if he was not arrested he "was going to die."

During the interrogation of the accused at the Shalem station, the accused stated that, following a dispute that arose between him and others over financial debts, the accused claimed that he would be harmed. In those circumstances, the accused added to the investigator that he would arrest him or that he was going to die and added: "It's the easiest thing in the world today to take a knife and do a terrorist attack."

An indictment was filed against him after a case was made.

In another case, following monitoring of inciting content identified on the network by the Jerusalem District Command Center, last night police officers of the Shalem Station located a suspect who posted inciting statements, support and identification with Hamas in light of the assassination of Yahya Sinwar.

The suspect was arrested and today (Wednesday) he will be brought to court for the police's request to extend his detention.