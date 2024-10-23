The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held a dog show on Tuesday, the fifth day of Sukkot in Jerusalem. The show was attended by 60 residents of Jerusalem who are part of the Alei Siach organization - an association for adults with disabilities.

During the show the spectators took an active part in the show together with the unit's dog handlers, who demonstrated the dogs' various capabilities.

"We at the Israel Dog Unit are very happy to fulfill the commandment of having a joyous holiday and to bring light and joy to these pure souls."

"More than it made the special residents happy, it made us happy. We wish everyone blessings for the year ahead."