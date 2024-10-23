Two long-range rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted over Tel Aviv Wednesday morning after activating Red Alert sirens in northern and central Israel.

The IDF stated, "Sirens were sounded in central and northern Israel after projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israel. The details are under review."

Less than ten minutes later, the IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central and northern Israel, two projectiles fired from Lebanon that crossed into Israel were intercepted by the IAF."

Shrapnel from the interception caused damage to a vehicle in Herzliya.

The IAF early Wednesday morning intercepted a UAV that was launched from the east in Syrian airspace.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Earlier, the IAF intercepted two UAVs that were launched from the east and crossed into Israel's sovereign waters in the area of Eilat.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an organization made up of pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, claimed responsibility for launching the two UAVs that were intercepted over Eilat.

On Tuesday, residents in a series of localities in Israel were asked to remain in shelters for about an hour. Among others, sirens were activated in Nahariya, Haifa, Rechasim, Acre and other localities.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that the sirens were triggered by a UAV that had been identified in the area of Rosh HaNikra. The UAV flew toward the area of Yokne'am and was monitored by the IAF.