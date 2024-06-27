תיעוד היירוטים בצפון אוהד ביתן

About forty rockets were launched this evening Thursday from Lebanon towards Safed and the surrounding area. About half of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

The police are handling several scenes of rockets falling in the vicinity of the city of Safed. No casualties were reported, damage was caused to property, and fires broke out in several places

Firefighters are working on two fires that broke out as a result of the rocket strikes. Power outages have been reported in Safed.