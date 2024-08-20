The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that following the sirens that sounded in the area of Kabri in northern Israel, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas.

As a result of the attack, numerous fires were ignited in the area and Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Earlier today (Tuesday), the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Bayt Lif in southern Lebanon from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.