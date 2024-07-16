The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded in the Galilee Panhandle over the past few hours, approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported.

Additionally, the IAF swiftly struck a launcher in the area of Blat that was identified firing projectiles toward the Kiryat Shmona area earlier this evening.

Shortly prior to the strike on the launcher, the IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Yarine in southern Lebanon.