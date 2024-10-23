The Irish government is planning to introduce a bill that would restrict trade with Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

This move comes after a United Nations court decision, which Dublin argues allows Ireland to make independent trade decisions outside of the European Union’s policies.

The bill, known as the “Occupied Territories Bill”, was initially proposed in 2018 by an independent lawmaker.

The legislation was approved that year in Seanad Éireann, the upper house of the Irish parliament, but the Irish government has stated in the past it couldn’t move forward with the bill because trade policy is controlled by the EU, not individual member states.

However, Foreign Minister Micheal Martin noted on Tuesday that a recent advisory opinion from the United Nations' highest court in July, which declared that “Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal”, has changed the situation. This new legal context could allow Ireland to take independent action on the matter, he claimed.

"Trade is an exclusive EU competence and so the government's focus has been on achieving action at the EU level," Martin said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"The Attorney General has clarified that if this is not possible, there are grounds in EU law allowing states to take action at a national level. It is in that context that the government will now look again at the Occupied Territories Bill."

Martin added that the bill would be reviewed, with amendments made to ensure it aligns with both EU law and Ireland’s constitution. He acknowledged, however, that there are still many complex legal and policy issues that need to be addressed.

Ireland’s move comes amid already tense relations with Israel, as Ireland has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

In April, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Last month, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, telling CNN's Christiane Amanpour that it is "an extraordinarily dangerous situation and effectively the opening of a catastrophic second front."

"The pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement is yet again being completely and utterly disregarded," he said.

Harris’ predecessor, Leo Varadkar, launched a tirade against Israel in February, accusing the country of becoming "blinded by rage" over plans to launch a ground offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.