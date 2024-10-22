Two Hamas sources indicated on Monday that the terrorist group is moving towards establishing a Doha-based ruling committee rather than appointing a single successor to its former chief Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated by Israel last week.

"The Hamas leadership's approach is not to appoint a successor to the late chief, the martyr Yahya Sinwar, until their next elections" scheduled for March "if conditions permit," a well-informed source from the organization told the AFP news agency.

A five-member committee, formed in August after the elimination of Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran "will take over the leadership of the group," the source added.

The committee was initially established to aid decision-making, as it had become difficult to communicate with Sinwar in Gaza before his death.

Sinwar was appointed the Gaza chief of Hamas in 2017 and later rose to lead the entire organization after Haniyeh's elimination in July.

The source mentioned that the committee comprises representatives from Palestinian Authority-assigned territories and the diaspora: Khalil al-Hayya for Gaza, Zaher Jabarin for Judea and Samaria, and Khaled Mashaal for Palestinian Arabs abroad.

The committee also includes the head of Hamas' Shura advisory council, Mohammed Darwish, and the secretary of the political bureau, who remains unidentified for security reasons.

Currently, all committee members are based in Qatar.

A second source from the group mentioned that the Hamas leadership had internally discussed a proposal to appoint a political chief without publicly revealing their identity. However, the leadership ultimately opted for collective rule through the committee.