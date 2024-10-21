Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid on Monday took the Four Species, fulfilling one of the commandments of the Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles) holiday, during a visit by Chabad emissaries.

Visiting Lapid were Rabbi Efraim Marzel, rabbi of Ramat Aviv C; Rabbi Yehuda Lipsh; and Rabbi Shmuel Mishulovin.

The three brought Lapid a copy of the Tanya, which had been printed in Gaza, and a Tanya which had been printed at the police station in Sderot. Upon receiving the books, he became very emotional.

According to the emissaries, Lapid opened the Tanya randomly, and the words which he read touched him personally, moving him.

They added that Lapid praised Chabad's work for the Jewish people throughout the entire year.