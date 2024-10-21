Former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Oren on Sunday called on the White House to state unequivocally that Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, after Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to agree with a heckler who accused Israel of genocide.

Footage published to social media on the weekend showed Harris publicly agreeing with a protester who interrupted her to accuse Israel of committing “genocide”.

The incident occurred this past Thursday, during a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. A pro-Hamas UWM student began yelling out at Harris while she was speaking, accusing her of investing “billions of dollars in genocide.”

“I’m speaking right now,” Harris said before adding, “I know what you’re speaking of. I want the ceasefire. I want the war to end. And I respect your right to speak but I am speaking right now.”

“But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?” yelled the protester, who was wearing a keffiyeh.

He was then escorted out of the hall, before Harris appeared to endorse his view, telling the crowd the issue “was real.”

Responding on Sunday to the incident, Oren wrote on X, “A very dangerous precedent. I was disturbed to view the video in which Vice President Kamala Harris appears to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.”

He added, “This is the first time that the White House has been linked to a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy and security. I call on the US administration to issue an immediate and complete denial.”

A Harris campaign official had clarified on the weekend, “That is not the view of the Biden-Harris Administration or the Vice President.”

Harris has regularly dealt with anti-Israel hecklers at her campaign rallies. In August, the Vice President ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

Several weeks later, the Democratic presidential nominee responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Let me just say something. Hold up for a second. We are fighting for democracy. Everyone has a right and should have their voices heard,” Harris said in response to the heckler.

“I am speaking now. But on the subject: the president and I are working around the clock, we have got to get a hostage deal done and a ceasefire deal done now," she added.