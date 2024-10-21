The IDF intercepted two UAVs which were fired towards Israeli territory on Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., the IDF announced that a UAV that was approaching Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF in Syrian airspace.

“The UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Later, shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, sirens were sounded in the Jordan Valley area.

The IDF later said that the IAF intercepted a UAV that crossed from the east into Israeli territory.

The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed the UAV attack on the Jordan Valley, stating that they attacked a "vital target" in the area.

This marked the third time in the last day that the militias have claimed responsibility for attacks in Israel.

Early Sunday morning, just before 7:00 a.m., the IDF announced that a suspicious aerial target had been intercepted by the IAF in the coastal area of the Haifa Bay. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

On Saturday night, around 9:40 p.m., a UAV that crossed from Syria into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF.