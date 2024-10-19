Yosef Ahmad Adnan, a 27-year-old resident of Shechem (Nablus), attempted Saturday to carry out a ramming attack by accelerating his vehicle toward a police patrol car engaged in operational activity on Route 60 near the town of Ofra. He was neutralized by the force at the scene. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Arab terrorist was filmed moving along the road for several minutes. At a certain point, after noticing the police patrol vehicles near the settlement of Ofra, he attempted to carry out an attack, during which he accelerated toward an armored vehicle known as a Karakal and hit it with force.

District Commander Moshe Pinchi said in a situation assessment: "This was an attack which fortunately ended without fatalities or injuries, the terrorist died in the collision. We will study the incident and draw lessons. A terrorist who does not encounter officers or soldiers on the roads will meet civilians, and it is our duty to increase inspections and alertness to protect the civilians living here."

The IDF responded: "A short while ago, a Palestinian terrorist attempted to carry out a terror attack by accelerating toward a police vehicle at the entrance of Ofra community."

"The terrorist was neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported.

"The incident is under review, and the IDF along with Israeli security forces are continuing operational activities in the area."

On Friday, a shooting attack was carried out in the Dead Sea area, near the Neot Hakikar settlement. Three terrorists crossed the border from Jordan on foot, opened fire with pistols, and injured two soldiers, one moderately and the other lightly. Two of the terrorists were killed by a Home Front Command reserve soldier and soldier who were present on site. According to the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, the two killed terrorists were part of their ranks.