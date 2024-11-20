Israeli researcher Ze'ev (Jabo) Erlich was killed on Wednesday in Lebanon at the age of 71. His family was notified.

Erlich, a resident of Ofra, was an expert on the history and geography of the Land of Israel and one of the founders of the field school in his town. He published dozens of studies about the Land of Israel and lectured at Lander and Moreshet Ya'akov-Orot Yisrael Colleges. At the same time, he worked to record antiquities sites in Judea and Samaria.

He served as an infantry officer and an intelligence officer during the First Intifada.

The head of the IDF Personnel Directorate decided to recognize Erlich as an IDF casualty.

The Binyamin Regional Council wrote: "It is with great sorrow that we announce that the man of the Land of Israel, Ze'ev (Jabo) Erlich, a long-time resident of Ofra, fell in southern Lebanon. Jabo Erlich, aged 71, a reservist, joined the IDF forces who were operating in Lebanon. He was a prominent researcher in the realm of the studies of the Land of Israel and its settlement. Jabo, a long-time resident of Ofra in Binyamin, was married to Tamar and a grandfather."

Binyamin Governer Israel Ganz eulogized: "We are shocked by Jabo's death. A man whose name symbolized the knowledge and love for the land. He was one of the pioneers of the settlement movement and a mainstay of the Ofra community. Thousands of those who loved the land were raised and will be raised on the findings and insights he brought to the world through a great love of the Holy Land, its tradition, and the history of the Jewish people on it. We send our condolences to dear Tamar and the wider Erlich family, and embrace the Ofra community."