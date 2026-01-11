Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been elected to the Likud central committee.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, this move took place as part of internal agreements at the Maale Yosef branch of the party, led by Knesset member Shasson Guetta, and was done without conducting an election process.

Yair Netanyahu’s new role does not include a salary but is considered a sought-after position with political significance within the internal political arena of Likud.

A source in the party stated, "After the attempt to appoint Yair Netanyahu to a position in the World Zionist Organization, this is another signal from the Prime Minister's son towards a life in the public sphere within Likud."

At the end of October, it was reported that Yair Netanyahu had been appointed to the executive board of the World Zionist Organization. However, following a public and political uproar regarding the appointment, the decision was postponed.