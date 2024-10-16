Fresh from the exhilarating restart of Yom Kippur, the nation of Israel prepares to enter into the Divine hug of a temporary booth, the Sukkah, for seven days.

What is the secret of the power of the Sukkah, that brings us to a pinnacle of joy, even as it reminds us that we are all only temporary dwellers on this earth?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman prepare for the Festival of Sukkot and reflect on its prophetic significance not only for Israel, but for all the nations of the world.

The Festival of Sukkot will be observed beginning the evening of 14 Tishrei - October 16, 2024. Chag Sameach, blessings for a joyous festival to all!