In the heart of the Abu Ghosh neighborhood near Jerusalem, a Sukkah was established today in a hostel for mental health patients. The establishment of the Sukkah was initiated and led by MK Michal Woldiger, in collaboration with the youth of the Religious Zionist party, for the third year in a row.

Some of the patients, who remembered the event from last year, participated in the building of the Sukkah and thanked the activists who came.

Woldiger said that this Sukkah is more than just a structure, "it's a symbol of mutual responsibility, of gathering under one roof, especially for those who are facing mental challenges."

"It's not just a Sukkah, but a response to the simple human need to be together and feel embraced and protected. I thank the youth of the Religious Zionist party and my office staff for their commitment."

The young Religious Zionists concluded: "We were happy to participate in MK Woldiger's important initiative and take part in building the Sukkahs. We will continue to act together as young people wherever we can help and influence, and on this occasion, we invite everyone to participate in the Shabbat for the return of the hostages, which will take place next Shabbat at our initiative and in cooperation with the families of the hostages."