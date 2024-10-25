Staff at the Beilinson Hospital pronounced a 59-year-old man dead on Friday after he was critically injured when he fell from a height of 5 meters (about 16 feet) while dismantling a sukkah on Yehuda Halevi St. in the central Israel city of Givat Shmuel.

MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical care for the patient and took him while performing CPR to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva where he was pronounced dead.

MDA EMT Hai Takatsh and paramedic Odeliah Takatch recounted: "When we reached the scene we saw a man lying unconscious at the entrance to a house. They told us he fell five meters while dismantling the sukkah which was on the roof."

They added: "We conducted a medical evaluation and immediately began CPR. We evacuated to Beilinson Hospital while performing CPR.

The day before the holiday, a 50-year-old man fell three stories while building a sukkah in Bnei Brak.

MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical care and took him to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition with multi-system trauma.