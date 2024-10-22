As I said my prayers on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, just ten days ago, it was obvious reading the prayers how we, the Jewish people, value life. How we pray to Hashem to forgive our sins and iniquities and grant us life and at this special time of Atonement, we ask for forgiveness and to be entered into the Book of Life.

Hashem gave us life and obviously has a purpose in doing so and granting us life and the sustenance of life. We value life greatly and no matter all the difficulties, ups and downs, life is wonderful and I personally value, enjoy and appreciated it greatly. I can’t express this strongly enough nor my gratitude. Baruch Hashem v’Todah Raba - Bless Hashem and thank you very much!

This made me think about our Islamic enemies and their obscene and ridiculous propaganda and advertised concept and madness that they love and value death. In reality it is an infantile attempt at turning what we value into a psychological weapon against us. It doesn’t work and doesn’t instill fear in us.

Their childish and ridiculous nonsense negates their very existence. It is such rubbish and goes against human nature. If they equate Allah with Hashem, which I am not sure about, how can they come up with such a negative concept they feed to their people, brainwash their people with for their own nefarious purposes and try to use as a psychological weapon against us?

It is complete primitive uncivilised madness. It is sinful beyond comprehension.

The Islamic madness permeates all the way down to their children and we often hear an Islamic mother, if we can believe what they say, willing to sacrifice their children. Putting suicide belts on children or anyone else is complete madness and goes against the great gift of life with which Hashem, our G-d, has gifted us and all life.

What sort of god is Allah that requires his people to kill others, to kill themselves in his name and for him, and to kill their own children?

“Thou shalt not kill” obviously means nothing to Islam and, whether they like it or not, their aberrant religion is based upon and inaccurately derived from Judaism. Obviously some commandments have been selectively left out if any actually apply for them.

Sadly, the Islamic religion is derived from a man who was a killer and murderer who fought many wars and perpetrated many raids killing hundreds of people and their emulation of this man continues to this day, but has turned 180 degrees and their killing is now also against their own and their children. Maybe it hasn’t ever turned and was always what it still is. This is clearly sheer unholy and sinful madness. These medieval and primitive tribal people need to be rescued from themselves.

In our prayers on Yom Kippur, we ask for forgiveness and ask Hashem that we be entered into the Book of Life. Let us pray for our deeply misguided, vicious and primitive enemies that they too come to value life of everyone, including themselves and their own, and join civilisation and the brotherhood of man.

And meanwhile, the Torah subtly teaches us what life is all about, as we are in the midst of the family and joy-oriented days of Sukkot that closely follow the solemn Yom Kippur fast. Yes, we choose life!

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.