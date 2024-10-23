Over 50,000 people visited the Western Wall throughout the night between Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the final day of the Sukkot festival, known as Hoshana Raba.

תפילת הנץ התקיימה במעמד אלפים רבים עם מנהג חיבוט הערבות סמוך לכותל המערבי.

The dawn prayer was attended by many thousands who carried out the custom of hitting willow branches on the floor.

תפילות רבות הוקדשו לשלום חיילי צה"ל וכוחות הביטחון, לחזרתם המהירה של החטופים, לרפואת הפצועים ולשלום וביטחון ישראל.

Many prayers were dedicated to the well-being of the IDF soldiers and security forces, the return of the hostages, the recovery of the wounded, and peace and security in Israel.

Western Wall Heritage Foundation

התפילה ברחבת הכותל צילום: הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי