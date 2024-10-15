The IDF and the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) have announced increased humanitarian efforts in northern Gaza.

The efforts are led by COGAT in coordination with the IDF's 162nd Division.

These efforts include: the transfer of 33 patients, accompanying personnel, and hospital staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other functioning hospitals in Gaza, 68,650 liters of fuel delivered for operating hospitals, and the coordination of 800 blood transfusion units.

The IDF explained, "In light of IDF operations in the Jabaliya area targeting terrorist infrastructure and operatives embedded inside civilian areas, the IDF, through COGAT's Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA), continues to act in line with international law to facilitate and ease humanitarian aid to Gaza’s residents, particularly in the medical field."

In recent days, 33 patients, medical staff, and accompanying personnel were safely transferred from Kamal Adwan Hospital to functioning hospitals within Gaza. This was coordinated by the Gaza CLA and the 162nd Division in coordination with the Red Cross, using seven ambulances escorted by three UN vehicles. This effort was part of the IDF's cooperation with the international community and the health authorities to safely evacuate hospitals in the area to ensure the safety of civilians, while maintaining the humanitarian evacuation routes and medical centers providing treatment to Gaza’s residents.

In addition, a fuel tanker carrying 68,650 liters of fuel was delivered to hospitals in northern Gaza to ensure the continuation of essential medical services. As part of the medical response in the northern Gaza area, 800 blood transfusion units donated by UNICEF were delivered to hospitals in the region. This support occurred alongside the continuation of military operations against Hamas in the area.

"The IDF, in coordination with COGAT, remains committed to facilitating humanitarian aid, especially in the medical field, while continuing its efforts to dismantle Hamas' military and governance infrastructure embedded inside civilian areas," the statement stressed.

It is not clear how Hamas will be prevented from accessing the fuel and other aid.

Last week, new footage published by Channel 12 News showed that Hamas terrorists succeed in taking over approximately half of the humanitarian aid which enters Gaza.

Out of approximately 100 aid trucks which entered Gaza, Hamas took over 47 of them.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks , and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.

The aid taken over by Hamas is then sold for a high price , and the money used to fund the terror group's continued operations.

On Monday, the IDF revealed that in a conversation between an IDF representative and a Gazan civilian during the evacuation, the Gazan civilian described how Hamas forces were hitting them with sticks in order to prevent them from evacuating from the area.