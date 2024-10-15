The US Embassy in Beirut is urging American citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah worsens.

"US citizens in Lebanon are strongly encouraged to depart now," read a notice issued by the embassy on Monday and quoted by The New York Post.

"US citizens who choose not to depart at this time should prepare contingency plans should the situation deteriorate further," the notice added.

So far, only 1,100 of the estimated 86,000 Americans residing in Lebanon have left, according to the State Department. Since September 27, the US has arranged for thousands of seats on flights for those seeking to evacuate. However, the embassy cautioned that these flights "will not continue indefinitely," and urged those remaining in Lebanon to act swiftly.

Officials also emphasized that those who decide to stay should not count on US government assistance for evacuation later.

The US has several times updated its travel advisory to Lebanon in recent weeks, amid the tensions in the region.

In late September, following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike in Beirut, the State Department directed family members of non-mission personnel to depart Lebanon and granted permission for family members of mission employees and non-essential staff to leave as well.