The Israel Air Force has not struck Beirut in the last four days, at the direction of the political echelon.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening that the instruction was delivered in writing on Friday morning, after the unusual strike in western Beirut, in which dozens of people were killed and injured.

The report also said that the ministers of the Security Cabinet were excluded from the decision to avoid attacks in Beirut. Cabinet sources said that the decision was not brought up for approval in recent discussions, and they heard about it for the first time in the media.

The sources stated that if the attacks in Beirut are not renewed, the ministers will demand answers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense establishment at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu commented on the reports about the directive not to attack in Beirut and said: "We will continue to hit Hezbollah without mercy in all parts of Lebanon - also in Beirut."

Also on Monday, a senior Israeli official commented on the reports and said, "Israel strikes everywhere in Lebanon, including Beirut. We have proven this in recent times and we will prove it in the coming days as well - in accordance with operational considerations."