Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Monday), visited the IDF Golani Brigade Training Base which was hit yesterday evening by an UAV of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Prime Minister visited the dining hall that was hit and spoke with the commanders and soldiers about the difficult incident in which four fighters were killed and dozens were wounded. The Prime Minister was impressed by the resourcefulness of the fighters and medics who treated the wounded, and commended them.

The Prime Minister then visited the fighters who were wounded in the incident.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated at the base, "I am here at the Golani Brigade base that was hit yesterday by UAVs of the murderous Hezbollah terrorist organization. You have heard the shooting in the distance; those are Golani Brigade soldiers who are continuing to train for the continuation of the campaign."

"First of all, I would like to send condolences to the families of the four heroic Golani Brigade soldiers who fell here yesterday: Sgt. Omri Tamari, Sgt. Yosef Hieb, Sgt. Yoav Agmon and Sgt. Alon Amitay, may their memories be for a blessing. May G-d avenge them," he said.

"From here I am going to visit the wounded who were injured in yesterday's attack. Together with the entire nation, I pray for their quick recovery," he added. "They and their fellow soldiers who are recovering here, and the soldiers who fell – they are the generation of victory."

"You are fighting in a difficult war against Iran's axis of evil that seeks to destroy us. They will not succeed," Netanyahu told the soldiers. "We are continuing to fight. We are paying a painful price but we have considerable achievements which we will continue to make."

He declared, "I would like to make it clear: We will continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon – including Beirut. Everything is according to operational considerations. We have proven this recently and we will continue to prove it in the coming days as well."

"The main thing is the spirit, the spirit that I see here; the great spirit of the soldiers and medics, fighters that understand that they are fighting for the eternity of Israel. With G-d's help, together we will fight and together we will win," Netanyahu declared.