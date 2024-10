Sergeant Koren Bitan, a 19-year-old soldier from Rosh Ha'ayin who served in the Bislamach Brigade, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Monday evening.

"Sergeant Koren Bitan, aged 19, from Rosh Ha'Ayin, a soldier in the 450th Battalion (squad commanders course), Bislamach Brigade, who served in the 94th "Duchifat" Battalion, Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.