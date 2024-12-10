Magen David Adom (MDA) is mourning the loss of IDF combat officer Captain (Res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein (31) who fell on Monday during a battle in South Lebanon and served as a paramedic with the organization.

Sagi Ya'akov OBM began his journey at the Magen David Adom station in Petah Tikva as a youth volunteer providing first aid at the age of 15, and later as a first aid instructor. In his military service, he served as a combat medic while also completing his training as an emergency medical technician and ambulance driver with MDA. In January 2023, he qualified as a paramedic.

Between his numerous reserve duty rotations, starting on October 7, 2023, as a combat officer in the 9263 Kfir Battalion of the 226th Brigade, he made sure to serve shifts in intensive care ambulances in order to complete his training as a team leader. In February 2024, he began working with Magen David Adom. In addition to his work at MDA, Sagi Ya'akov volunteered with the 'Simcha LeYeled' organization and was a member of the emergency response team on his kibbutz.

Sagi Ya'akov, a resident of Kibbutz Lavi, is survived by his wife, three children, parents, two MDA volunteer brothers, and a sister. His funeral will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at the military section of the Segula Cemetery in Petah Tikva.

Shimon Aknin, MDA Paramedic Mentor, who accompanied Sagi Ya'akov at MDA lamented: "I was Sagi Ya'akov's mentor. He was a special person with a heart of gold, who did everything for his family. He was professional, smart, and sharp, always making sure to learn and improve in order to be the best at his job. It's very hard for me to speak of him in the past tense, this is a huge loss. Even when he was in reserve duty for a long period, he made sure to keep in touch with the station and came for shifts during his short breaks at home."

Close friend and MDA Senior EMT Dvir Chashnover eulogized: "I've known Sagi Ya'akov for about 15 years; we sat on the same bench at the synagogue. He was a counsellor a year ahead of me in Bnei Akiva. He told me about his volunteering at MDA and was a great inspiration to me – thanks to him, I joined Magen David Adom. His dream was to advance and acquire more knowledge to save as many lives as possible. Two weeks ago, we met at the synagogue and talked about the paramedic course he had recently completed. He was a charismatic and special person who inspired many. May his memory be a blessing."

MDA Paramedic and close friend Tzuri Navot eulogized him: "Sagi Ya'akov was a warrior at heart, and saving lives was a supreme value for him. He was a true and close friend, and I will remember him as such. A true leader with great values. He always saw challenges as opportunities, and with his characteristic persistence – he fought, persevered, and succeeded. He was an example to us all, and fell while safeguarding the homeland. He left a huge void, and he will always remain in our hearts."

Regional Director of MDA Jordan, Oren Avitan noted: "Sagi Ya'akov was the salt of the earth. A true professional, and pleasant person who gave above and beyond of himself for the sake of the patients. Outside of his work hours, he continued as a first responder with an ambulance and provided first aid whenever required. Sagi Ya'akov was loved by all, and it is hard for me to talk about him in past tense. May his memory be blessed".

MDA Director General Eli Bin stated: "The Magen David Adom family mourns the falling of Sagi Ya'akov in battle in Southern Lebanon. We have lost one of our best, and IDF officer and warrior, and an MDA paramedic. A medical man who saved lives. MDA holds the Rubinshtein family close, his parents, wife, children and siblings, two of whom are MDA volunteers. Sagi Ya'akov will forever remain in our hearts. May his memory be blessed".