New details about the incident in which three Givati soldiers fell in the northern Gaza Strip: the soldiers were traveling in the area despite an IDF Southern Command guideline that prohibits the transportation of soldiers on the battlefield during daylight hours, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The initial investigation found that the force had as the troops were on a truck on the way out of the Gaza Strip after completing a mission in Jabaliya, terrorists ambushed the soldiers with anti-tank missiles and gunfire. Staff Sergeant Ido Zano, aged 20, from Yehud-Monosson, Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, aged 19, from Kiryat Ono, and Sergeant Omri Cohen, aged 19, from Ashdod, were killed in the incident.

During the incident, a soldier from the 5353 Unit, Artillery Corps, and a reservist soldier from the 424th Battalion, 84th Brigade, were severely injured.

In a joint operation of the IDF aerial and ground forces, the IDF eliminated ten terrorists who took part in the attack which killed the three soldiers.