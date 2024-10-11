Last night (Thursday), a ceremony was held to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre and in memory of 36 Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteers and staff who were killed during the "Iron Swords" war. The event was attended by the former Minister and Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Global President of MDA Gilad Erdan, President of MDA Avi Zohar, MDA Director General Eli Bin, bereaved families, Chairman of the Israeli Friends of MDA Gil Weiser, CEO of the Israeli Friends of MDA Orly Ariel, MDA management, volunteers, and staff.

During the ceremony, which was hosted by MDA volunteer Miri Bohadana, prayers for the fallen were read by the fathers of Shir Biton and Yarin Marie Peled, MDA volunteers who fell in battle with the terrorists. Afterward, Karina Engel, who was kidnapped from her home along with her daughters during that dark Saturday, shared her kidnapping story. Engel recounted to the audience present at the ceremony about Ronen "Tommy" Engel her husband, who left their home that morning to assist the injured as an MDA responder, fought against terrorists in their yard, was murdered, and whose body was taken to Gaza. Karina and Ronen's daughters, who were released with her, were also present in the audience.

Karina Engel stated, “That morning, the red alert sounded different, with an incessant noise. We locked ourselves in the safe room, and Ronen called his supervisor at MDA to ask where to go. Ronen prepared himself, got his gun, his MDA bag, and we began receiving messages that the terrorists were already in the kibbutz. He asked me to go into the safe room and close the door – and that was the last time I saw him.”

Global President of MDA, Gilad Erdan, said, “It’s important to understand that today, the main threat from our enemies is not just to the IDF. Our enemies – Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad – do not genuinely believe they can defeat the IDF on the battlefield. Their plan is to attack us where they think we are weak, in the civilian rear echelon. The main threat to the future of the State of Israel is attacks on civilian communities. Therefore, strengthening first responders, and foremost Magen David Adom, is our primary and most important mission to ensure the existence of the State of Israel.”

MDA President, Major General (res.) Avi Zohar, said “I feel overwhelmed with immense respect that MDA has succeeded in raising such a generation, including those who operate day and night to save lives. I want to tell you, the bereaved families, that your loved ones protected the injured with their bodies, went out to assist under fire, and sacrificed their lives in defense of the country’s borders. Our excellence as an organization is primarily due to our dedication – the dedication of MDA volunteers and staff across all branches, which is extraordinary and unparalleled in any other organization.”

MDA Director General Eli Bin said, “We remember how Magen David Adom teams in the field, in the dispatch rooms, and in the blood services, were a beacon of hope for those whose worlds were shattered on that bitter day. These memories are a testament to the bravery of those who fight to save lives, Magen David Adom teams that raced courageously through the valley of the shadow of death and created treatment pathways for those injured. Every day, we remember with pain and longing our heroes who fell in battle. While we were busy saving lives, we also lost MDA volunteers, heroes who fell defending the homeland while serving in the security forces. We lost individuals filled with compassion and love for others, some with dreams of a bright future and others with a glorious history of action. We remember who they were, but the real pain is because of who they will no longer be.”