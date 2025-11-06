Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to declare the area adjacent to the Egypt-Israel border a closed military zone and to adjust the rules of engagement accordingly.

The instructions state that revising rules of engagement will grant authority to strike any unauthorized actor who enters the restricted area, with the goal being to harm drone operators or smugglers.

It was also agreed that the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense, Research, & Development will advance development of response technologies in cooperation with the Air Force, and that the National Security Council will handle regulatory issues including mandatory licensing and legislative amendments regarding the use, purchase and possession of drones.

Rafah Crossing Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib, Flash90

At the same time, Shin Bet chief Major‑General (res.) David Zini will work to classify the threat of weapons smuggling by drones along the Israel-Egypt border as a terror threat, a designation that will authorize security agencies to use appropriate means to combat the phenomenon.

"We will declare war on drone smuggling along the Israel-Egypt border," Katz said. "In war, as in war - the status quo is dangerous for the country’s security and cannot continue. Smuggling weapons by drone is part of the war in Gaza and is intended to arm our enemies, and we must use every means possible in order to put an end to it."

"Just as we created deterrence against Hezbollah in Lebanon on the issue of UAVs and firing at communities, here too we must create deterrence and make clear to those involved in smuggling that the rules of the game are changing - and they will pay a very heavy price if they do not stop,” Katz said.