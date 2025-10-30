A commander in the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, claimed the group succeeded in downing Israeli UAVs in Judea and Samaria and extracting intelligence data from them.

According to the commander, since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War, the organization’s leadership instructed operatives to implement the "Vision Removal" plan, aimed at targeting IDF surveillance capabilities.

He said the UAVs were brought down using assault rifles and unspecified new weaponry.

“The military intelligence unit of the Al-Quds Brigades managed to extract stored data from the UAVs, including information on IDF deployment, command centers, and troop concentrations,” the commander claimed.

He added that the intelligence enabled cells to carry out shooting attacks on IDF positions and checkpoints, and to plant explosives along routes used by military vehicles in Judea and Samaria.

“The military activity in the West Bank will not cease, and the enemy should expect further operations,” he warned.