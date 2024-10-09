Revital Yehud, 45, and Dvir Sharvit, 43, are the couple who were killed on Wednesday when they were hit by a Hezbollah rocket as they were walking their dogs in the city of Kiryat Shmona, it has been cleared for publication.

Sharvit and Yehud lived in southern Israel until two years ago, when they moved to Kiryat Shmona. Revital recovered from cancer about two years ago and decided, together with her partner, to move north after he found a job in the Galilee.

In the last few months, their families tried to convince them to leave Kiryat Shmona and come to Be'er Sheva, but they decided to stay in the city along with their three dogs, who were also killed in the barrage.

Revital’s sister said, "Our hearts are broken. We can't believe that Revital is no longer with us. She was a woman who was all good. Anyone who returns his soul to God before Yom Kippur is righteous, and Revital was righteous."

Meir (Miko) Ben Shatrit, a relative of Dvir, added, "We have lost an amazing man who had a huge heart, who loved to help and loved justice. We feel like we are in the middle of a bad dream, but unfortunately this is our terrible reality."

Dvir Sharvit will be buried in the cemetery in Kiryat Arba, and Revital Yehud will be buried in the cemetery in Be'er Sheva.