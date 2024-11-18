A heavy barrage of about 30 rockets was fired Monday morning towards the city of Nahariya, and rockets fell in the city of Kiryat Shmona as well.

One of the rockets fell in an apartment for married students of the Kiryat Shmona hesder yeshiva.

All of the students and their families have evacuated, such that the strike caused damage, but no casualties.

Following the strike, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams began searching the areas where missiles landed. "At this point, we do not know of any injured," MDA said.