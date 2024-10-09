An IDF Combat NCO and a reservist who serves as a field investigator of unit 504, were severely injured on Tuesday during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Wednesday morning.

In a separate incident, a reservist from the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade, was severely injured on Wednesday morning, during combat in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu, aged 20, from Kadima Zoran, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the incident where Abdu was killed, a soldier from the 17th Battalion (Infantry Corps squad commanders training), Bislamach Brigade, was severely injured.

In an additional incident in southern Lebanon, a soldier from the 7012th Battalion, 3rd Brigade, was severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.