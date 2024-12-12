The commanders' investigation into the incident in southern Lebanon in which the researcher Ze'ev (Jabo) Erlich and Sergeant Gur Kehati were killed has reached its end, but Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has decided to delay its conclusion, Kan News reported on Thursday.

The delay comes after Sergeant Kehati's parents sent letters to the Military Advocate General and the Chief of Staff in which they claimed that they had footage of soldiers and officers claiming that there was no military purpose for patrolling the ancient fortress where the incident occurred.

The fallen soldier's parents demanded that the commanders' investigation be frozen, since it may tamper with the Military Police's investigation into the case.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit commented on the report: "Immediately after the incident a Military Police Investigations Unit intervention was opened, and with its conclusion, its findings will be sent to the Military Advocate General and presented to the bereaved families. Since the investigation is still ongoing, it is not possible to elaborate on its measures. The reply to the Kehati family on behalf of the Military Advocate General stated that the investigation itself has ended and now it is being presented to the senior authorities."