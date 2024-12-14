The IAF struck a loaded and ready-to-use launcher aimed at Israel in violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF continues to act in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens."

On Friday, the IDF reported that soldiers from the 769th Brigade discovered a large cache of weapons, including concealed Kornet missile launchers, AK-47 rifles, magazines, other military equipment and missiles hidden in dense, and mountainous terrain.

The troops also located and confiscated an anti-tank missile launch site used by Hezbollah to fire at communities in the Upper Galilee over the past year.

In an additional operation, the troops located a weapons cache containing RPG missiles and mortar shells. All the findings were confiscated.