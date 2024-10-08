The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu, aged 20, from Kadima Zoran, a soldier in the 17th Battalion (Infantry Corps squad commanders training), Bislamach Brigade, was a soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the incident where Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu was killed, a soldier from the 17th Battalion (Infantry Corps squad commanders training), Bislamach Brigade, was severely injured.
In an additional incident in southern Lebanon, a soldier from the 7012th Battalion, 3rd Brigade, was severely injured.
The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.
On Monday, the IDF announced that Command Sergeant Major (res.) Aviv Magen fell during combat on the Israel-Lebanon border.
Magen, 43 years old from Herut, served in Unit 5515, and fell during combat on the Lebanese border.
Hours earlier, the IDF announced that Master Sergeant Etay Azulay, aged 25, from Oranit, had been killed in the same incident.