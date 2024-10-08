The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu, aged 20, from Kadima Zoran, a soldier in the 17th Battalion (Infantry Corps squad commanders training), Bislamach Brigade, was a soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the incident where Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu was killed, a soldier from the 17th Battalion (Infantry Corps squad commanders training), Bislamach Brigade, was severely injured.

In an additional incident in southern Lebanon, a soldier from the 7012th Battalion, 3rd Brigade, was severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.

On Monday, the IDF announced that Command Sergeant Major (res.) Aviv Magen fell during combat on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Magen, 43 years old from Herut, served in Unit 5515, and fell during combat on the Lebanese border.