Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, ruled out the possibility of an agreement with Israel under which the leadership of Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be deported to Sudan.

"Deporting Hamas or its leaders from Gaza is an Israeli dream and illusion that will not come true," he stated.

"The report in one of the enemy's newspapers regarding the deportation of Hamas leaders to Sudan is a stupid statement," al-Rishq said. "We said in the past and we repeat and say now, that Hamas is in Palestine, fighting the enemy that is occupying Palestine."

He added that "logic requires that the criminal occupier leave and the original inhabitants of the land remain."

The Hamas official’s comments follow a report on Reshet Bet radio which said that, in September, Israel forwarded to the United States a new proposal for a deal for the release of the hostages.

The proposal, according to the report, included the release of all the hostages in one fell swoop, the safe passage outside the Strip of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and anyone who wants to leave with him, the release of Palestinian Arab prisoners, the demilitarization of the Strip and the application of another control mechanism in Gaza, and the end of the war.