Rabbi David Katz, Executive Director of the Israel Heritage Foundation, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about his experiences accompanying Donald Trump to the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

"I got a phone call on Saturday night that Trump was going to be at the tomb of the Lubbavitcher Rebbe, and that I was invited to be there at noon," he recounted. "I got there at noon and met Trump, and we went into a house a few doors down. I met Jerry Wartski, the president of our organization, Jonathan Burkan, and to my surprise, Ben Shapiro and Shabbos Kirstenbaum."

Among the figures invited was theAlexander family, whose son is among the remaining hostages in Gaza. "The Alexander family was there as well, and we spoke about how their son was in Israel during the October 7th massacre, and found himself trying to fight from within a bunker. I could only listen and try to feel sympathy."

The actual procession to the tomb began some hours later: "At two o'clock, we were told to line up in a tent in front of the tomb. At two twenty-five, Trump arrived in a good mood. He seemed very caring ad attentive to everyone. He heard a small introduction about what it means to go to the tomb where so many thousands go to pray."

Trump followed several Jewish traditions for praying at the graves of the righteous: "The president gave money for charity, lit a memorial candle, and prayed from Psalms, quietly, in private. He left a prayer note and stone according to tradition."

"Afterwards, he started to mingle and take pictures with everybody. He gave a lot of attention to the Alexander family, and asked if they had heard anything from their hostage son. Everything was undertaken with a very warm and familial air."