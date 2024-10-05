The IDF and ISA on Saturday confirmed that at least 12 terrorists from the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were eliminated in a strike conducted in order to thwart an immediate terror attack in on Thursday in Tulkarm.

On Thursday, the IDF and ISA conducted a joint operation to strike terrorist operatives who were planning to carry out a terror attack against Israeli civilians in the immediate future. In the strike, at least 12 central Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated.

All of the terrorists were involved in the manufacturing of explosives and supporting terrorist activities against Israeli civilians.

The IDF and ISA previously confirmed that Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, the Head of the Hamas terrorist network in Tulkarm, and Jit Radwan, a key operative in the Islamic Jihad in the Tulkarm area, had been eliminated.

The names of an additional 10 terrorists who were eliminated in the strike are now cleared for publication.

Nine of the terrorists were affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization: Majdi Salem, Ayman Tangi, ⁠Basel Naafa, ⁠Ahmad Gamal Obaid, ⁠Issam Kouzakh, ⁠Mahmoud Harwish, ⁠Tair Majdi Hussein Al-Lwisi, ⁠Anwar Muhammad Mousa Masimi, and ⁠Ma'moun Anabtawi.

An additional terrorist affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, Rakan Bilal, was also eliminated in the strike.