Australian police on Wednesday charged a 19-year-old woman after an investigation into Hezbollah flags flown at a Sydney demonstration, AFP reported.

"She was arrested and charged with cause public display of prohibited terrorists organization symbol," said New South Wales Police, according to the report.

Other attendees at the pro-Palestiniian Arab protests, which took place in Sydney and Melbourne last week, also waved Hamas flags or placards with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

Australia in 2021 listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organization", extending an existing ban on the group’s military wing to the entire organization.

With the move, Australia joined several other countries which enacted similar bans, including Germany , Britain , and Slovenia .

The European Union, however, only includes Hezbollah's military wing - and not its political wing - on its list of sanctioned terrorist organizations. There have been calls on the bloc over the years to amend its blacklist to include the entire group.

Meanwhile, AFP reported, authorities in Australia remain on high alert ahead of two planned protests this week that will mark the one year anniversary of the Hamas October 8 massacre in Israel.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday the two protests -- set for October 6 and 7 -- should not go ahead and that any demonstration would be seen "as incredibly provocative."

Police have indicated they would seek to stop the demonstrations from going ahead.

The matter will be heard in court later this week.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)