US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to condemn and sanction Iran in the wake of its missile attack on Israel .

“Yesterday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC, launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Iran’s stated intention was to avenge the deaths of two IRGC-supported terrorist leaders, and an IRGC commander, by inflicting significant damage and death in Israel,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“Thankfully, and through close coordination between the United States and Israel, Iran failed to achieve its objectives,” she added.

“This outcome does not diminish the fact that this attack, intended to cause significant death and destruction, marked a significant escalation by Iran. It does not negate the need for immediate Council action.”

“This is a moment for this Council to speak out – with one voice – and condemn Iran for its unprovoked attack against another Member State. And equally important, to impose serious consequences on the IRGC for its actions,” said Thomas-Greenfield, who also noted that “Iran was complicit in the October 7th attacks on Israel –through its funding, training, capabilities, and support for the military wing of Hamas.”

“And after Hamas’ horrific attack, carried out nearly a year ago today, the United States sent a clear message to Iran: Don’t exploit the situation in ways that would risk propelling the region into a broader war. The IRGC flagrantly and repeatedly ignored this warning,” the Ambassador continued.

“The decision to launch nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel was not in any way defensive. The IRGC was not protecting Iran from threats from another Member State,” she stated, adding that the IRGC was acting in solidarity with Hezbollah after the elimination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“I can think of no starker example of state support of terrorism than launching ballistic missiles to avenge the death of a terrorist leader. It is indefensible and it is unacceptable. And we have a collective responsibility, as members of the Security Council, to impose additional sanctions on the IRGC for supporting terrorism, and for flouting so many of this Council’s resolutions,” added Thomas-Greenfield.

Iran launched at least 181 ballistic missiles towards the State of Israel on Tuesday evening. Most of the missiles were intercepted.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, which claimed more than 400 missiles were launched towards Israel, warned Israel against responding to the attack.

“If the Zionist regime responds, it will face violent attacks,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement, adding that "in response to the martyrdom of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan, we fired into the heart of Israel."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi claimed that Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel was self-defense.

In a post on social media site X, Araqchi also said Iran would not attack Israel again, unless Israel “invites further retaliation”.

“Our action is concluded unless [the] Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful,” Araqchi wrote, adding, “Israel's enablers now have a heightened responsibility to rein in the warmongers in Tel Aviv instead of getting involved in their folly.”

