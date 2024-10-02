Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday claimed that Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel was self-defense.

In a post on social media site X, Araqchi also said Iran would not attack Israel again, unless Israel “invites further retaliation”.

“Earlier this evening, we exercised self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, targeting solely military and security sites in charge of genocide in Gaza and Lebanon,” claimed the Iranian Foreign Minister.

“We did so after exercising tremendous restraint for almost two months, to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza,” he continued.

Araqchi then warned, “Our action is concluded unless [the] Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful.”

“Israel's enablers now have a heightened responsibility to rein in the warmongers in Tel Aviv instead of getting involved in their folly,” he stated.

Araqchi’s comments came after Iran launched at least 181 ballistic missiles towards the State of Israel on Tuesday evening. Most of the missiles were intercepted.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, which claimed more than 400 missiles were launched towards Israel, warned Israel against responding to the attack.

“If the Zionist regime responds, it will face violent attacks,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement, adding that "in response to the martyrdom of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilpourshan, we fired into the heart of Israel."