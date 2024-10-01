Iran warned Israel against responding to tonight's (Tuesday) attack during which 181 ballistic missiles were launched.

'If the Zionist regime responds, it will face violent attacks,' the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

It was further stated that "in response to the martyrdom of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilpourshan, we fired into the heart of Israel."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack but refrained from mentioning Iran. "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

The UN Security Council is expected to convene tomorrow to discuss the Iranian attack on Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said, "Iran carried out the most violent and extensive missile attack against the State of Israel this evening. We are ready and prepared in both defense and offense. The State of Israel will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens. As we have previously clarified to the international community, any enemy that attacks Israel should expect a painful response."

Iran launched 181 missiles towards Israel tonight, while according to the Revolutionary Guards, more than 400 missiles were launched.

During the attack, sirens were heard all over the country, Israel's airspace was closed, and reports of falling missiles in several areas were received. Meanwhile, the political-security cabinet convened in a bunker in Jerusalem - for the first time since the beginning of the war.