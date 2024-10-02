The soldiers of the IDF's 98th Division are continuing their targeted operations in several areas of southern Lebanon.

Forces from the Commando Brigade, including soldiers from the Egoz Unit, located and destroyed a Hezbollah attack infrastructure, which included a rocket launcher, explosive stockpiles, and additional military equipment.

The troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure through precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements.

So far, over 150 terror infrastructures have been destroyed in airstrikes, including Hezbollah headquarters, weapons storage facilities, and rocket launchers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF reported that the 36th Division, including soldiers of the Golani Brigade, 188th Armored Brigade, 6th Infantry Brigade, and additional forces had joined the limited, localized, targeted raids on Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon that began on Monday.

The soldiers are being accompanied by the IAF and the 282nd Artillery Brigade.